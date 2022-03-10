Gas prices impacting Northeast Florida families’ spring break plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rising gas prices are affecting some families’ plans for spring break.

Students in Duval, St. Johns and Clay counties have their spring break next week, and while some are still planning to head out of town for a vacation, plans have changed for others.

As of Thursday, according to AAA, the national average price for gas was $4.32 per gallon, while the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was even higher -- $4.35. In Jacksonville, gas was $4.39 per gallon at some places on Thursday.

“It’s detrimental,” said Morgan Munson, a mother of two. “We live in Macclenny, and I drive to Jacksonville every day, and it’s bad, it’s unbelievable.”

The seemingly daily jumps in gas prices are enough to keep some area families who planned to hit the road at home -- including Munson’s family. Munson said they would usually be heading down to Cocoa Beach for spring break next week, “but that’s just not an option this year.”

“Gas prices among everything else, but mostly gas prices,” Munson said. “I have two kids and they were looking forward to it, but plans changed.”

News4JAX heard from many others who said their plans have also changed.

“Yes!! We planned on going to the mountains for spring break but decided to head to the beach instead because of gas prices!” said one News4JAX viewer.

Another viewer said: “Absolutely. We had plans for the beach and the springs. But with prices being so high we will just go to the springs once maybe and stay home the rest of the time.”

These prices are also having a major impact on boaters.

“I go out on my boat, I’m going to burn 70, 80, 90 gallons of gas, and it just doubled. In fact, I just saw it was 5 bucks at the Wawa for ethanol-free gas,” said Andy Carlson.

That means Carlson is paying at least $350 to fill up his boat.

“I typically fish 20-30 times a year. I go down to Pensacola, South Florida, I fish here. I don’t think I’m going to do but maybe 10 this year,” Carlson said.

Whether it’s hopping in the boat or hitting the road for a trip, families are now thinking twice about whether it’s worth it.

News4JAX has been reporting on these prices all week long and, unfortunately, experts say they will likely get worse before getting better.