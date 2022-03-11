66º
Sheriff’s snipers protecting deputies in ‘gator-infested waters’ while searching for human remains

Body parts found in the mouth of large alligator

Associated Press

Tags: Florida, alligator, Martin County, Indiantown
FILE - An alligator swims in the Maurepas Swamp, thirty miles outside New Orleans, in Ruddock, La., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing another cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. The big armored reptiles don't breed well in captivity, so farmers are allowed to collect eggs from wild nests, as long as they return a percentage as youngsters too big for most other animals to eat.

INDIANTOWN, Fla. – Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator, officials said.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday. A sheriff’s officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search. Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

