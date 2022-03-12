Arrest made in deadly shooting on Northside, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in January in the Highlands area of the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

In the morning hours of Jan. 2, police responded to Dunn Avenue near Interstate 95 and found a man, who was suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle, according to JSO.

The man was taken to a medical facility, where he died, police said.

Investigators said that they identified a potential suspect and that an arrest warrant was issued for Keith Avery Keglar Jr.

Keglar, 20, was arrested on a charge of murder, police said.