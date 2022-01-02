Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at Northside shopping center

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man is dead after police found him unresponsive in a car that was parked at the Highland Square Shopping Center parking lot on Sunday morning.

The man was found by a security guard who was at the nearby Publix. Officers responded to the scene at 1100 Dunn Ave around 1 a.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

JSO is not considering this a homicide at this point but does suspect foul play. Police are waiting for autopsy results before issuing the cause of death.

If you have any information on this incident, please call JSO or Crime Stoppers.