Ukrainian refugees face potential challenge of human trafficking

Millions of Ukrainian women and children were forced to leave their homes because of Russian aggression. The refugees now face another challenge – the potential for human trafficking.

It’s been reported that it’s already happening, as there is a major concern with the refugees being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of exploitation.

The Associated Press said a man was arrested in Poland after the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman who fled Ukraine and was seeking shelter.

Another report said inside a Poland refugee camp, a man was offering to help only women and children – and when police questioned him, his story changed.

Some fear this is only the beginning.

The United Nations Refugee Agency says more than 2.5 million people – and more than a million children — evacuated Ukraine.

“And they really don’t exactly know where they’re going,” said Barton Cleff, the president of Beyond90, an organization that advocated for refugees. “They don’t know where their next meal is coming from. They don’t know where they’re going to lay their head that night. And they don’t even know if they’re going to be safe.”

Some traveled in large groups, while others did in smaller packs.

Clef said regardless of how they travel, human traffickers will do what they can.

“They’ll take advantage of any situation,” he said. “So I mean, if they can, if they can isolate someone and take them and conscripted them into their human trafficking, they’re going to take advantage of that and do that.”

The AP said Berlin police took to social media to warn women and children of accepting offers of overnight stays and urged them to report anything suspicious.

They also report some military forces are voluntarily providing security to refugees and are on the lookout for human traffickers.

Clef said people in outside countries should continue donating to reliable organizations and praying for their safety.

“There are people in other countries that care, that want them to be, you know, they want them to have a safe place to lay their head at night and want them to be fed? And you know, and I know, there are many, many Americans who feel that way and would welcome them into their communities,” Clef said.

Clef said there is hope, even though the risks are high.

News4JAX asked Clef if Beyond90 would accept people from Ukraine if that happened. He said absolutely, but it’s a little too early for those inquiries. He said many refugees’ first choice would be to return home.