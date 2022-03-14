Damage left behind after tornado moves through Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado moved through Putnam County south of Crescent City on Saturday around 9 a.m.
The tornado was on the ground for about 5.3 miles, according to Putnam County Emergency Management.
While there was damage to trees, power lines, and some buildings, no injuries were reported.
Gallery: Tornado moves through Putnam County
The Putnam County Emergency Management expressed the importance of having a plan to prevent injuries and death in these situations.
On March 12, 9 a.m., a tornado moved through Putnam County, FL, south of Crescent City. The tornado was on the ground for about 5.3 miles.— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) March 14, 2022
While there was damage to trees, power lines, and some buildings, no injuries were reported. @weatherchannel #tornado #severeweather #flwx pic.twitter.com/32kTC54wx7