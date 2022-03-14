Damage left behind after tornado moves through Putnam County

Tornado moved through Putnam County, FL, south of Crescent City on Saturday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado moved through Putnam County south of Crescent City on Saturday around 9 a.m.

The tornado was on the ground for about 5.3 miles, according to Putnam County Emergency Management.

While there was damage to trees, power lines, and some buildings, no injuries were reported.

The Putnam County Emergency Management expressed the importance of having a plan to prevent injuries and death in these situations.