65º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Damage left behind after tornado moves through Putnam County

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Putnam County, Tornado, Damage
Tornado moved through Putnam County, FL, south of Crescent City on Saturday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado moved through Putnam County south of Crescent City on Saturday around 9 a.m.

The tornado was on the ground for about 5.3 miles, according to Putnam County Emergency Management.

While there was damage to trees, power lines, and some buildings, no injuries were reported.

Gallery: Tornado moves through Putnam County

The Putnam County Emergency Management expressed the importance of having a plan to prevent injuries and death in these situations.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email