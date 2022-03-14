Local attorney suing Instagram

A local attorney said he’s suing Instagram after a student was falsely accused of a bomb threat.

Lezlie Ann Davis is suing Renaissance Charter School at Pines, Meta (also known as Facebook) and Instagram after her daughter was falsely accused of a bomb threat.

According to the complaint, Davis’s daughter, a 13-year-old student at Pines, was bullied by other students in the school. Davis reported the bullying to the school, but Davis said the school ignored her concerns and did not investigate.

Nov. 18 2021, the complaint says another child used thd Davis’ daughter’s iPad to create a fake Instagram account and fake messages that claimed she would blow up the school and kill people. Davis’ daughter was arrested Nov. 19 2021 by the Pembroke Pines police and put her in a juvenile detention center. Davis’ daughter was not released until Nov. 29 2021 after it was determined that Davis’ daughter did not send the threats, it was the other student that created a fake account.

Attorneys representing Davis and her daughter said the 13-year-old has experienced emotional and psychological trauma from being put in a detention center for a crime she did not commit.

“The problem is that if investigations are flim flam if going through the process of making sure that allegations made are warranted is not done properly our children will ultimately pay the price,” said Marwan Porter from Porter Law Firm.

Attorneys say damages include malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, Violation of civil rights, negligence against Meta, Facebook and Instagram. We are waiting to hear back from the school district for the lawsuit.