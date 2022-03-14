45º
Woman starts fire in Westside apartments, Jacksonville police say

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville Heights Apartment fire pics (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman started a fire in her Westside apartment Sunday night, leaving over a dozen of people without a home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and JSO responded at about 11 p.m. to a fire at Jacksonville Heights Apartment.

After investigating JSO learned that the woman intentionally set the fire in her apartment.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be charged with Arson, according to JSO.

JSO said the fire caused major property damage, but no other resident was hurt.

According to JFRD, the American Red Cross was called to help about 30 people.

