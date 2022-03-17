FHP investigating deadly head-on crash in Clay County

A crash in Clay County left one man dead and another man in critical condition Thursday morning, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that around 1:30 a.m. a 62-year-old Green Cove Springs man was traveling in the wrong direction on US-17 north of County Road 15A while a man in a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on the same road when both vehicles collided head-on.

After the initial incident, FHP said a Clay County deputy traveling behind the two struck both vehicles after they crashed and came to rest in the road.

Later on, there would be another crash involving two more vehicles in the same area.

The 62-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The 42-year-old Glen St. Mary man driving the pick-up truck was wearing a seatbelt and is in critical condition.

We will update this article as soon as we know additional information.

FINAL UPDATE | The crash scene on US 17 is clear after back-to-back crashes claimed the life of a Green Cove Springs man. #News4JAX @wjxt4 — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) March 17, 2022