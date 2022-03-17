Crash leaves JSO officer recovering from injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is recovering after a serious crash on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, officials said.

According to a report, the JSO officer was driving north on New Kings Road around 9:48 p.m. when the patrol car hit an SUV driving south and turning onto Moncrief Road.

The patrol car hit the SUV at the intersection. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver had only minor injuries.

JSO is investigating who was at fault -- and the road has reopened.