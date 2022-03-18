New legislation filed to speed up removal of confederate monuments in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New legislation was filed on Thursday to speed up the process of removing confederate monuments in Jacksonville.

This comes after the council decided to let a monument in Springfield Park remain in place and covered last year.

Matthew Carlucci filed the legislation “concerning statuary and monuments glorifying the Confederacy and removal of such items from public property and public park spaces.”

Carlucci went on to request that the Mayor, City Administration, and City Council produce and present a revised plan along with community conversation by July 26, 2022 -- and to cap removal costs at $500,000.

