Officer at fault for crash on I-10, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving an off-duty officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.

Around 11:40 p.m. the officer was working off-duty employment with a highway construction company on I-10 eastbound and McDuff Avenue when he pulled his police vehicle onto an open lane of traffic. A female was driving eastbound on I-10 and did not see the officer and hit his vehicle.

JSO says the officer and the construction workers were attempting to block the middle lane of the highway, however, the officer moved before the construction truck and he did not clear traffic before moving his vehicle.

The officer’s injuries were minor. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down I-10 at McDuff avenue for several hours overnight, but it has reopened.