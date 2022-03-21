2 found dead in car near Lake De Soto, Lake City police say

Two people were found dead Monday in a car near Lake De Soto, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police said they located the bodies after they were called about 10:45 a.m. to Northeast Hernando Avenue.

The two had suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their names are not being released until they have been positively identified and family has been notified, the Police Department said.

“This appears to be a tragic event for all involved,” said Police Chief Gerald Butler, “I can say we feel safe in saying there is no threat to the public from the perpetrator(s) of this crime.”

Investigators with the Police Department, along with agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the Police Department at 386-752-4343.