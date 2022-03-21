First Coast Spelling Bee order: 14 local spelling bee winners will battle it out for ultimate title

The First Coast Spelling Bee is less than two weeks away. The Morning Show chose the order in which the contestants will compete.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Morning Show anchors Bruce Hamilton and Melanie Lawson announced the order of the First Coast Spelling Bee on Monday.

They chose from a box at random -- picking one at a time.

The First Coast Spelling Bee is less than two weeks away. 14 local spelling bee winners will battle it out for the ultimate title.

The spelling bee will be held virtually on Friday, April 1. The winner will not only take home the trophy -- they’ll also get a chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in D.C.

Here is the official order:

1. Kaleb Hilliard will represent Nassau County. He is a 5th grader at Hilliard Elementary. “Mousse” won him his last competition.

2. Alexander Murnahan is a 6th grader at Bradford Middle. He won with the word: “kimchi”

3. Addison Webb is representing Suwannee County. The 8th grader at Westwood Christian won with the word “padre.”

4. Cindy Kim is representing Columbia County. She is an 8th grader at Lake City Middle. Her winning word was “whirlybird.”

5. Samuel Evans is homeschooled and will be representing Union County. He won his last matchup with the word “Richter scale.”

6. Mitchell Spencer Edelstein is representing Flagler County. He is a 7th grader at Buddy Taylor Middle. His winning word: “Richter scale.”

7. Kaitlynn Wilson is Putnam County’s contestant. The 6th grader at Robert H Jenkins Elementary won with the word “misconception.”

8. Jeevan George is a 5th grader from Alachua County. He attends Hidden Oak Elementary and won the county bee with the word: “churn”

9. Rena Reddish is from Clay County. She’s a 7th grader at Keystone Heights Junior High. “Trivia” was her winning word.

10. Marvin Mattair is an 8th grader at Madison County Central. His winning word was “comply.”

11. Ernest Quesada is representing Duval County. The 7th grader at Springfield Middle won the county bee with the word “rotisserie.”

12. Deeksha Hariharan is a 6th grader at Valley Ridge Academy in St. Johns County.“Truckee” was her winning word.

13. Kaylyn Murphy is a 6th grader at Hamilton County Elementary. She won her county with the word “motley.”

14. Dallas Norman is a 7th grader at Baker County Middle and his winning word was “spatula.” Dallas is the only returning champion this year.