Two motorcyclists die after doing stunts in parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men died after their motorcycles crashed into each other on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that multiple motorcyclists were doing stunts in the parking lot of the warehouse at Cold Storage Road. The two drivers involved drove towards each other and collided. They were ejected from their motorcycles and died at the scene.

The accident marks the 46th and 47th traffic fatalities in Duval County this year, and the 10th and 11th motorcycle fatalities this year. A helmet was found in the area, but police are still investigating to see if it was being used or if it was just attached to the motorcycle. Traffic in the area is not affected.

JSO says this is an ongoing investigation.