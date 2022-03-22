Child porn is the most common crime against children. Here’s how to protect your kids.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – More cases of child pornography are reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children than any other crime against children.

More than 29 million reports of distributing, possession, or manufacturing explicit content of children were made last year. That’s more than 300 times the number of other crimes combined.

“A lot of times kids will not tell their parents because they’re ashamed or embarrassed or fear punishment,” said Lori Osachy, a licensed social worker.

Osachy encourages parents to have open conversations with their kids.

“Talking with your child about the dangers honestly and teaching them to follow their gut if something doesn’t feel right,” Osachy said.

Nearly 80% of child pornography victims are ages 3 to 13.

“Sometimes those people that would delve into that activity are sometimes people that you would never suspect,” said James Brown, a former member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Brown insists that parents complete background checks on people who spend time around their children.

“You need to do your due diligence and find out who you are leaving that child in the custody of,” Brown said.

Parents are also encouraged to monitor online activity.

If there is a chance that your child is a victim of online sexual abuse, it’s important to acknowledge it and seek help right away.

You can visit the Missing Kids website for additional resources.