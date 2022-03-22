Jacksonville police investigate multiple reports involving Orbeez

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Law enforcement officers across the country have warned about a dangerous social media trend called the “Orbeez Challenge.”

It encourages children to shoot strangers and each other. According to authorities, teenagers are targeting people in “drive-bys,” shooting them with small water beads.

Now, News4JAX has learned that police in Jacksonville have been investigating multiple reports involving Orbeez, which is a specific brand for the water beads, similar in size and shape to airsoft BBs, and the guns used to shoot them.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has eight reports involving Orbeez dating back to September:

Sept. 1: A man shot pellets at children on bicycles on Redrac Street, according to an incident report. He was questioned and denied it was him. The report was made weeks after the incident.

Dec. 26: A young person was hit with pellets and taken to a hospital from an unknown location. A 17-year-old was questioned, and an Orbeez gun was confiscated. Charges are pending.

Jan. 6: A 10-year-old student brought an Orbeez gun onto school property at Chaffee Trail Elementary, and while showing it at a bus stop, a 9-year-old student took it, chased other children and pretended to shoot pellets, an incident report shows.

Jan. 7: A man was heard firing pellets in the parking lot of Dave & Buster’s and was questioned, according to an incident report.

Feb. 4: A juvenile suspect got a civil citation after a battery involving Orbeez on Soutel Drive, according to an incident report.

Feb. 22: An employee of an unnamed restaurant was hit in the face, chest and arms while talking out the trash, as pellets came from a passing car. The manager told JSO it was an ongoing feud with employees at a nearby restaurant.

Feb. 22: Pellets were shot from a car on Monument Road.

Feb. 27: A boy skateboarding on Sunbeam Road was hit with pellets fired from a passing pickup truck.

According to officers, parents should talk with their children about the dangers of this social media trend.