Woman shot in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot on the northwest side of Jacksonville late Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office.

As officers were arriving at the intersection of Lem Turner and Prospect Street, they were in contact with the female who told them she had found been shot.

The report says, deputies found the woman at the intersection, but the incident happened at a convenience store close by.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is reported to be stable.

Officers have no information on a suspect. Anyone who knows something about this incident is asked to call JSO or crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.