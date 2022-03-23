Prosecutors submit charges against Westside High staff member accused of sexual conduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state attorney’s office has filed amended charges against Julie Rodeheaver, a Westside High School staff member accused of having sexual conduct with a student.

The amended charges are two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled adult and offenses against a student by a person of authority. Her lawyer has also filed a motion to determine her mental competency.

Rodeheaver’s arraignment is set for Wednesday. She’s not in police custody and her lawyer has filed an appearance waiver.

According to both the arrest report and a message that Duval County Public Schools sent to parents, Rodeheaver was a paraprofessional. Paraprofessionals are by definition a teacher’s assistant or an educational worker that is not licensed to teach but performs teaching-related tasks in support of a certified education professional.