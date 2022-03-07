Westside High School staff member accused of sexual conduct with student

An employee of Westside High School is accused of having sex with a student. 42-year old Julie Rodeheaver is a paraprofessional who's been arrested and since released from jail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police last week arrested a Westside High School staff member accused of having sexual conduct with a student.

Julie Rodeheaver, 42, is charged with being an authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

According to an arrest report, the investigation into the allegations against Rodeheaver began on Feb. 28.

According to both the arrest report and a message that Duval County Public Schools sent to parents, Rodeheaver was a paraprofessional. Paraprofessionals are by definition a teacher’s assistant or an educational worker that is not licensed to teach but performs teaching-related tasks in support of a certified education professional.

Here is the entire statement that was released by the school district:

“Good afternoon families, this is Principal Wilcox calling. Unfortunately, I’m calling with some difficult news, but it is news that I believe you need to be aware of as parents. We’ve recently learned that a paraprofessional associated with your student’s class Ms. Rodeheaver, was arrested on allegations involving sexual conduct with a student. Police are in contact with the victim’s family. While the presumption of innocence applies, the employee will be removed from the school and reassigned to duties with no student contact during the course of the judicial process and the district’s investigation into the matter. Again, difficult news, but I know that you would want to be informed as parents and guardians of children in this setting. If you have questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me through the school. Thank you, and goodbye.”

At last check, her name remained on the Westside High website as a current member of the staff.

According to a relative of the student who reported the allegations to police, the student is 18 years old but has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.

The relative said she became suspicious while observing the student’s behavior. She said she became even more suspicious when Rodeheaver started calling the student multiple times after he had come home from school. She said the student eventually told her his girlfriend and his teacher’s assistant were the same people.

Before reporting the incident to police, the relative said, she went through the student’s cellphone, where she discovered multiple pictures of Rodeheaver that were sent to the student. According to the relative, some of the photos were explicit. All the photos are now evidence that led to the arrest.

The relative also told News4JAX that there are allegations of sex acts taking place on campus while school was in session. This part of the case is still under investigation but has some parents upset.

“Something has to be done about this,” said parent Portia Fluckers.

Westside High parent Carlos Ortiz said: “I can’t believe that something like this could happen to any kid.”

Rodeheaver has since bonded out of the Duval County jail. News4JAX got word through a source close to the investigation that Rodeheaver wanted to tell her side of the story, but when we showed up at her home, she did not wish to talk with us.