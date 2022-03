NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Fire Rescue Marine Unit pulled two people from the St. Johns River on Saturday after a 14-foot rowboat overturned.

The call was listed as coming from near Heckscher Drive, but an exact location on the river is not known.

The marine unit was able to get to the people quickly and take them to a dock.

Nassau County Fire Rescue says there were no injuries.