3 injured when car plows into Grand Park home

Three people were hospitalized Saturday when a car plowed into a home in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized Saturday when a car plowed into a home in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera shows the sedan barreling down West 25th Street, which is north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, before it slams into the house.

“I heard a big KABOOM sound. My daughter, she ran out the door. We think it’s the kids and my daughter goes mama, it’s an accident happened,” said Lashay Hampton, who lives a block from the crash. “So I hopped in my car, came around the corner, we just see a car that ran into a home.”

Three people were hospitalized Saturday when a car plowed into a home in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera shows the sedan barreling down West 25th Street, which is north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, before it slams into the house.

Witnesses at the scene said the incident started as an argument at a store on Division Street. They said the passenger grabbed the steering wheel, which made the car swerve and crash into the home.

The crash is still under investigation by police.

Ad

A car plowed into a house in Jacksonville's Grand Park area on Saturday. (WJXT)

The building sustained major damage. Images from the scene show the sedan covered in crumbled pieces of an exterior brick wall with cracks in the wall above.

Neighbors said a woman was outside in a lawn chair when the car barreled into the house. Her shadow can be seen in the video as the car comes racing toward the home.

Multiple neighbors told News4JAX there were only two occupants in the sedan and that the third person transported from the scene was the woman who had been outside the home.

The Red Cross said a woman and her adult child live in the home, and the organization will be assisting them with money to go to a hotel because of the damage.