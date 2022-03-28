Students struck when ‘BB gun discharged’ at Mandarin Middle School: principal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A BB gun was discharged Monday during one of Mandarin Middle School’s gym classes, and several students were struck by projectiles, according to a message from the school’s principal.

The message from Principal Humphreys goes on to state: “The prohibited item was immediately confiscated, and School Police was notified. Thankfully, no one required medical attention beyond an ice pack, and we have been in direct contact with the parents of all students involved.”

According to the message, the school determined the incident was “apparently inspired by recent social media challenges.”

Humphreys encouraged parents to check their child’s backpack daily and to be aware of the challenges that circulate on social media.

“I encourage you to discuss these with your child and remind them of the serious consequences that can result,” Humphreys said.