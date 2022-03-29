DCPS police chief sends message to parents about Orbeez & social media challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Greg Burton, the chief of the Duval County School Police Department, issued a message to parents of students in light of recent social media trends and challenges.

His message, obtained by News4JAX, states that locally and statewide, police have been responding to the social media challenges involving children. He notes the recent challenge that involves people being shot with projectiles known as Orbeez.

“These are obviously very dangerous, and I assure you that our school district will address any such behavior with the maximum possible charges under our code of conduct and criminal law,” Burton states. “Additionally, like airsoft and other BB guns, some of these toys could easily be mistaken for real guns with disastrous consequences.”

The chief asks parents to clearly tell their children not to bring the toys to school and to set guidelines.

“I ask for your partnership toward these objectives, and I also want you to be aware that if crimes are committed, we do not dismiss it as harmless child’s play,” Burton says. “There will be serious consequences.”