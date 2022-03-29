Mother of 1-year-old Jose Lara says her little boy was always happy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of Jose Lara, 1, talked to News4JAX one day after her little boy’s body was found in a septic tank near their home. The Sheriff called it a tragic accident, saying weeds, dirt and plywood covered the opening, and investigators believe the little boy accidentally stepped on a rotted piece of plywood and fell into the septic tank.

The family is devastated by the loss of little Jose. He was the middle of three children, the family had recently moved here from Central America.

Jose Lara was reported missing around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. A massive search for him ensued for more than 24 hours, when a drain of the septic tank revealed the heartbreaking reality.

Ad

First responders search for 1-year-old Jose Lara. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

With her head in her hands Maria Lara talked to News4JAX about grief and the loss of her middle child Jose on Tuesday.

Diana Montero is a family friend. “She’s devastated you know. Not in a million years she thought this would happen,” Montero said. “She’s really hurt, has 2 other children to take care of, just gave birth not long ago.”

The community has been delivering a steady stream of supplies to the Crescent City home where Jose lived with his parents an older sister and his newborn brother.

Photo of Jose Lara provided by family (Lara family)

Speaking Spanish, Maria Lara described what type of little boy her son was.

“He was you know always smiling, laughing. We knew him, he would like open his arm and reach and hug anybody,” the little boy’s mother shared. “My mom has memories as well. He would see her sweeping and he would bring the dusting pan and just help out. Always happy. Playful.”

Photo of Jose Lara provided by family (Lara family)

They couldn’t give a lot of details about how Jose got away prior to police being called on Sunday, so far investigators have said it appears accidental. This is a young family, the father moved here from Honduras a couple years ago. Maria followed him and moved here with the rest of the family last year.

Ad

Family friend, Diana, says they are overwhelmed by all the support.

Photo of Jose Lara provided by family (Lara family)

“We were just absolutely amazed on how much people were there waiting just trying to see if they could enter in search as well,” Montero said. “And it’s just amazing even now all the response that we’ve gotten and she’s been receiving all this help from complete strangers. I’ve lived here all my life and never even met.”

As far as the septic tank, the minister who owns the property said there are two septic tanks on the property. The one where Jose fell is the primary septic tank for the home. The whole plot of land is owned by the minister with the church, Iglesia Internacional JesuCristo Es El Senor.