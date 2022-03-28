Body of 1-year-old recovered from septic tank on family’s property

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Breaking Update: After searching for more than 24 hours, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they found 1-year-old Jose Lara.

They found his body in a septic area of the property. Sheriff Gator DeLoach said weeds, dirt and plywood covered the opening, and the little boy appears to have stepped on the rotted plywood and fell in. Click here to read more.

The death is being investigated as a tragic accident and an “unimaginable loss.”

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search and rescue mission for a missing 1-year-old boy in an area in the area of US Highway 17 South just north of the Volusia County line.

They are approaching 25 hours since he was first reported missing.

Jose Lara was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, playing with his sibling in the backyard of their home. His mother took his sibling into their home to wash them up, and when she returned, Jose was gone.

Colonel Joseph Wells with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Monday morning and said three bloodhound teams, two air units and dozens of deputies are involved.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has a helicopter helping in the search for 1-year-old Jose Lara. pic.twitter.com/rBAu7cJCP0 — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) March 28, 2022

Deputy said there is a swamp near the homes and divers are on standby and will wade through the water if necessary.

Wells said wildlife has been spotted in this body of water, including otters, and said he is certain there are also alligators and snakes in the swamp.

“It’s probably not going to be a dive operation like you would normally see -- it’ll be more of divers wading through the water,” Wells said. “... the body of water is not conducive for boats or other watercraft.”

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time, as Amber Alerts can only be issued in cases of abduction and at this time there is no evidence to suggest any criminal activity, the sheriff’s office said.

“There isn’t anything at this point to suggest abduction or any type of foul play on part of the parents,” Wells said.

Jose only knows Spanish as a language and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Shortly after he went missing Sunday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert.

Deputies found toys that Jose plays with near the woods behind his home.

“There are lots of toys and things out there just like you would expect,” Wells said. “During the very initial search yesterday we did locate a toy truck that was probably 20 yards out of the immediate yard that was identified as a truck that Jose plays with and had played with yesterday. But beyond that, any further out into the woods, there hasn’t been anything located clothing-wise or toys.”

Wells said they have spoken to the sex offenders in the area and do not suspect anything that links them to the missing child.

There has been a lot of outreach from the community. Depending on how long the search goes, volunteers may organize search groups.

Wells said as of now they are not asking for volunteers from the public to help in the search and rescue efforts.

“The biggest thing they (the public) can do is keep their eyes and ears peeled in this area,” Wells said.

We will continue updating this story when more information becomes available.