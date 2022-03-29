Opening statements in trial of Jacksonville Beach man accused of killing, dismembering teen in 1994

Attorneys delivered opening statements Tuesday morning in the trial of Ronnie Hyde, the former youth pastor charged with the 1994 murder of a teenage boy, whose dismembered remains weren’t identified until 2016.

Prosecutor Alan Mizrahi laid out the physical evidence against Hyde, including his DNA, which was found on a flannel shirt recovered from the Lake City dumpster where Fred Laster’s severed torso was found in 1994. Mizrahi says Hyde was almost caught in the act of disposing of the body, and his distinctive car was spotted driving away by a witness.

Defense attorney Ann Finnell told the jury Hyde had nothing to do with Laster’s death, and common sense will lead them to that conclusion. She said Laster was a teen trying to find his way in 1994 and would sometimes wander off.

The court started with a group of about 50 potential jurors on Monday, and when asked by the judge if they had knowledge of the case due to media coverage, quite a few hands shot up, and attorneys worked to determine whether those men and women had already formed an opinion. By the end of the day a jury was seated and now they will hear from several witnesses this week.

Two of those witnesses are scheduled to be Laster’s family members, including his brother, Travis. Attorneys announced Monday jurors would also hear from Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents.

Hyde, 65, of Jacksonville Beach, was brought inside the courtroom Monday, and the judge reiterated that the state is not seeking the death penalty.

Journal entries, tristar knives, DNA evidence and bath appliques are expected to be presented as evidence in the trial. Police say Laster’s relatives had said Hyde was believed to be the last person seen with their loved ones and that he had given them different stories over the years.

Hyde has also been charged with dozens of counts of child pornography. Those proceedings are being kept separate from the murder case.

This trial is expected to last a week, starting Monday and finishing Friday.