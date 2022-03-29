We want to know what you think the most pressing issue is for Jacksonville’s new sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The candidates running for Jacksonville Sheriff in 2023 are answering questions Tuesday at the IBEW Union Hall, 966 N. Liberty Street at 6:30 p.m. The Jax Young Dems are hosting the first forum for the candidates for sheriff.

Six candidates are vying to be the city’s top cop: Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters, Wayne Clark, Ken Jefferson, Mat Nemeth and Tony Cummings.

