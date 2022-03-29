76º

We want to know what you think the most pressing issue is for Jacksonville’s new sheriff

The first Jacksonville Sheriff’s Candidate Forum is Tuesday evening

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Retired JSO officer Ken Jefferson enters crowded race for Jacksonville sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The candidates running for Jacksonville Sheriff in 2023 are answering questions Tuesday at the IBEW Union Hall, 966 N. Liberty Street at 6:30 p.m. The Jax Young Dems are hosting the first forum for the candidates for sheriff.

Six candidates are vying to be the city’s top cop: Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters, Wayne Clark, Ken Jefferson, Mat Nemeth and Tony Cummings.

Fill out the forum below to share what you think the most pressing issue for Jacksonville’s new sheriff is, and why. We may use your response on the news on Channel 4.

