Curbside recycling resumes next week, drop-off sites close Thursday: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All 15 recycling drop-off sites will close Thursday in Jacksonville and curbside recycling will resume Monday.

Here’s what will happen:

Service will be once every two weeks, so not everyone’s recycling will be picked up during the first week.

Residents can call 904-630-CITY (2489) to find out what day recycling will resume in their area. Or, if you go to MyJax and enter your address on the map, it will tell you when your scheduled recycling day is, as well as your scheduled trash and yard waste pickup.

The same items, such as glass , will still be recycled for now. That could change later this year after Jacksonville City Council members come up with new recommendations about garbage . For now, you can find a full list of which items will be recycled and which will not, along with a list of other rules for trash, bulk items and yard waste, here

The city provided the following answers to frequently asked questions to help residents with the transition:

CAN MY RECYCLING BIN STILL BE USED AS A GARBAGE CAN?

No. Once curbside recycling resumes, garbage will NOT be collected from recycle carts.

COMMON STANDARDS OF SERVICE

The following standards are applicable to all service areas in accordance with Sec. 382.415, Jacksonville Ordinance Code.

Place all items curbside no later than 6 a.m. on collection day, and no earlier than 5 p.m. the day prior.

Remove empty receptacles by 6 a.m. the day after collection.

Items set out for collection must be visible, accessible, and placed three (3) feet away from obstructions such as vehicles, mailboxes, fire hydrants, and utilities.

Garbage, yard waste and recycling must be kept separate.

Place items within five (5) feet of the curb/edge of pavement.

Visit Service Standards to view service standards.

WHY WASTE GETS LEFT BEHIND

Typically, waste isn’t collected because it doesn’t meet service standards. Common mistakes include:

Items not set out by 6 a.m.

Materials are not separated by type; garbage cannot be mixed with recycling and/or yard waste

Prohibited items set out for collection

Excess size, weight and/or amount

Automated collection carts are filled over capacity (lids aren’t shut tight) or are placed too close to an obstruction

Waste is blocked, obstructed or inaccessible for collection (for example: vehicle blocking waste)

HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE AND BULK

Bulk items include furniture, mattresses, rolled carpet/padding, fencing, plywood, treated/painted wood, and non-recyclable glass (such as mirrors). Glass must be wrapped and taped. Extra garbage is not considered bulk and needs to be collected on the next regularly scheduled collection day

AREAS WITHOUT AUTOMATED GARBAGE COLLECTION (RESIDENTS USE THEIR OWN CANS)

Use tied plastic bags and/or cans with handles and lids

Bags/cans cannot be more than 45-gallon capacity or weigh more than 40 pounds

Bulk items are collected weekly on the same day as household garbage

AREAS WITH AUTOMATED GARBAGE COLLECTION (CITY PROVIDED GARBAGE CAN/CART)

Must use city-issued household garbage cart

Place cart three (3) feet apart from bulk items or recycling, and away from obstructions, with wheels facing away from the road

Lid must be fully closed; save excess garbage for the next week

Bulk items are collected every other week

E-WASTE (Electronic Waste)

E-Wastes are computers, non-flat panel televisions, printers, keyboards, etc.

Duval County residents are encouraged to recycle their electronic wastes (e-wastes) rather than placing them curbside.

YARD WASTE

Yard waste set out for collection must be completely natural and vegetative. Do not mix yard waste with garbage, lumber, fencing, recycling or bulk materials.

NO manufactured wood material, such as plywood

NO treated or painted wood, such as fencing or landscape timbers

Five (5) cubic yard limit per week - roughly 30, 32-gallon garbage bags

Limbs, logs and stumps must be five (5) feet or less in length and less than six (6) inches in diameter

No single item or container can weigh more than 40 pounds

It is unlawful for a hired contractor to leave tree debris for the city to collect. [Ord. Sec. 380.206]

APPLIANCES & TIRES

Must schedule collection in advance by calling (904) 630- 2489 (CITY) or by opening a request

Appliance doors should be securely closed or detached, with food and other materials removed

Tire collection is limited to four (4) standard vehicle tires, with or without rims

RECYCLING

Must use city-issued recycling cart with a yellow lid

Place cart three (3) feet apart from bulk items or garbage and away from obstructions, with wheels facing away from the road

Lid must be fully closed; save excess recycling for the next recycle collection day

Ensure items are empty and free from residue

Do not put recycling in plastic bags!

These items are accepted:

PAPER

Mail, office and school paper

Newspapers, magazines, catalogs, phone books

Paperback books

Brown paper bags

Fiberboard boxes

Corrugated cardboard, flattened and 2′x3′ or smaller

PLASTICS

Numbered 1-3, 5 and 7

Water/soda bottles

Detergent bottles

Cleaning solution bottles

CARTONS

Milk and creamer containers

Juice boxes

Soup and broth containers

GLASS

Green, brown or clear bottles and jars (discard lids with garbage)

METAL

Steel food containers

Aluminum cans

Aluminum baking pans

ITEMS SHOULD BE CLEAN, EMPTY, AND DRY.

These items are not accepted:

Any #4 PLASTICS (LDPE) including cling wrap, sandwich bags, and plastic garbage or grocery bags.

Any #6 plastics (polystyrene) including Styrofoam, disposable cups and bowls, take-out food containers, packing peanuts, plastic cutlery, hangers, and medicine bottles.

ANY TYPE OF PLASTIC THAT IS NOT MARKED AS RECYCLABLE

SHREDDED PAPER

WEAPONS

BATTERIES

FIREWORKS OR FLARES

NEEDLES

FOOD OR YARD WASTE

CABLES OR WIRES

RUBBER

AEROSOL CANS

COLORED GLASS (except brown and green)

Remember, just because an item might contain a recyclable material does not mean it can be recycled. Most recyclable items, including plastics, will be marked with recycling symbol.