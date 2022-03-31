JEA to build a new water reclamation facility on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA broke ground Thursday on a new water reclamation facility to support growth in Jacksonville’s Southside. The Greenland Water Reclamation facility will be built on 80 acres behind eTown. It will great water for an area initially serving 22,800 sewer customers.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to process four million gallons of wastewater a day. The facility will be JEA’s first new water reclamation facility in Duval County in 45 years. JEA currently operates 11 wastewater treatment plants.

The facility is scheduled to begin service in November 2024. JEA has contracted with Haskell for construction and Jacobs Engineering for engineering services.