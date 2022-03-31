Patrol cruiser involved in crash on I-95 at Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol was called in to investigate a crash involving a patrol cruiser Thursday evening on I-95 northbound near the exit for Edgewood Avenue.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office could be spotted assisting at the scene.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was transported from the scene. That person was expected to be OK.

Two left lanes were blocked for the investigation.