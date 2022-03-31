Surveillance footage captures crash moments before Richard Nunn arrived & helped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Surveillance video obtained by News4JAX on Wednesday night shows the early morning fiery crash on San Jose Boulevard that sent one person to the hospital.

It also shows News4JAX meteorologist Richard Nunn helping the injured driver who was trapped in the car.

Three separate cameras recorded what happened. It’s dark out, and headlights can be seen of a car traveling south on San Jose Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

The second camera records the same car slamming into a trailer parked on the northbound side of San Jose.

Then the third camera shows that trailer being pushed onto the driveway and into a tree in front of a house. There is smoke, dust, and debris flying everywhere.

Moments later, we see Richard walking upon the crash site. Five minutes and 35 seconds into the video, He’s seen grabbing a hose and attempting to put out the fire.

Fire crews later arrived and rescued the driver who had to be taken to the hospital.

Later in the morning, Richard talked about his experience.

“Seconds matter. It could have been a completely different story, but I’m glad, so far, the outcome is positive. With the help of the neighbors, them being on the phone and just being able to extinguish, and the fire department — I’m sure for them it’s just another crash. I’ve walked through tornado debris, I’ve helped them sift through that kind of stuff. That’s in my wheelhouse. What those guys do — it’s not in my wheelhouse,” Richard said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded around 3:25 a.m. to the crash. The driver was said to be in serious condition, but was expected to recover.