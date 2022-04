Photo from scene in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple sources confirmed to News4JAX on Friday that someone fired a gun at a police officer in Mandarin and missed.

The suspect is being treated by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department after he was tasered by an officer. No additional injuries were reported.

The scene is on Mandarin Road.

Additional details from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were not immediately provided.

News4JAX is working to gather more information.