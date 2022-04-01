Spaceport Camden project could be resurrected through private investment, project manager says

WOODBINE, Ga. – One month after Camden County voters batted down a proposed land sale for a long-planned commercial launchpad, citizens will hear a pitch from private investors who are hoping to breathe new life into the project.

Steve Howard, Camden County’s administrator and project manager of Spaceport Camden, said representatives from Spearhead Capital will host a public workshop session with the county commission to discuss creating a special fund to collect money from private investors.

The workshop is scheduled to take place on April 7 at 5 p.m. in the Camden County Commission chamber at 200 East 4th St. in Woodbine.

“We’re excited about hearing from this company next week; what their vision is and how they can align nicely with this public-private partnership opportunity that we think would be amazing to leverage,” Howard said. “So we have an amazing opportunity to not only design it, build it, launch it, land it here in the future, right here on Georgia soil. So what an opportunity to do some amazing things for a $400 billion industry currently, that they say will turn into a trillion-dollar industry.”

Jim Goodman has been one of the most vocal opponents of the Spaceport Project, and told News4JAX that he doesn’t trust the private investors on the project he calls disastrous.

“It’s just a failed venture from every standpoint. So, I think people who really think about it won’t be swayed by it,” Goodman said. “It puts humans at risk. It’s going to be disturbing, unknown contaminants in the soil. It’s not a viable business plan.”

The county has spent more than seven years and more than $10 million on the Spaceport project so far.