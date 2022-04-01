Two Brunswick High seniors named 2022 Georgia Scholars

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Friday that 216 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2022 Georgia Scholars. Two of those Georgia Scholars are from Brunswick High School, Keon Shaw and Liam Nunn, the Glynn County School District said.

The program identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, who performed excellently in all courses, who successfully participated in interscholastic events and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2022 Georgia Scholar honorees,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These students have worked hard, become leaders in their schools and communities, and taken advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school and know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”

Ad

Each Georgia Scholar receives a special seal for their high school diploma.