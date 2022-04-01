Woman facing vehicular homicide, eluding police charges after chase that ended with crash, child’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail on multiple charges after a chase Thursday that ended with a crash into a retention pond off Interstate 95 near the State Road 9B exit and the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Pamela Cabrera, 32, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, eluding police and assaulting police.

Her first appearance is set for Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County court records show Cabrera was arrested twice in 2020 -- for grand theft and three counts of battery. She was adjudicated not competent for prosecution and was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. In May 2021, she was ruled competent and granted conditional release from a mental health facility and released to the custody of her mother. The court records do not say anything about a child.

Officer Christian Hancock, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, said police got word of a reported kidnapping in progress just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s Northside.

As officers were en route to the call, Hancock said, an officer came up to the suspect’s vehicle. He noted that the suspect and the 5-year-old girl were known to each other.

“As the officer turned to approach the vehicle from behind, the suspect sped off, obviously seeing the officer, and a pursuit began at that point as we were responding to a kidnapping in progress with an armed suspect,” Hancock said.

Hancock said the pursuit, which included dozens of officers, lasted from Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, got up on I-95 south, proceeded through Jacksonville over the Fuller Warren Bridge and ended up near the exit for 9B -- approximately 30 miles.

Police said the driver hit speeds over 90 mph during the chase.

A News4JAX employee was traveling south on I-95 when their dash camera captured a vehicle traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. Several police cruisers appeared to be pursuing the SUV.

The video was taken near the Old St. Augustine Road exit -- just a few miles away from the scene of the crash.

“The driver was able to maintain until we got to this point, at which time she attempted to exit 9B,” Hancock said, which is when he said the driver drove off the ramp and into the pond.

According to Hancock, numerous officers got out of their vehicles and went into the water, where the suspect -- who had a knife at the time of the kidnapping -- was apprehended.

Hancock said the child was not immediately located. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and dive team came out to help locate the child.

“The child was, unfortunately, located at the bottom of the pond, deceased,” Hancock said. She was outside the SUV when she was found.

Crews pulled the SUV out of the pond at about 2:30 a.m. Friday. It was severely damaged and smashed on the passenger side. The front passenger door was ripped off, and all the windows were busted out. Hancock said no other vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

One officer was hurt running into the pond after the crash and had to be taken to the hospital, but the officer is expected to be OK.