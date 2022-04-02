Several people detained after a shooting on Baldwin Street

Jacksonville, Fla. – Police detained several people, after a man was shot multiple times on Baldwin St.

The shooting happened in the Robinson’s Addition neighborhood, just north of the intersection of West Beaver Street and Stockton Street.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 Friday night. They found a man with several gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained several other people at the scene on Baldwin St. The Sheriff’s Office says it has a person of interest in the case.

JSO’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating, to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff’s office, either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-845-TIPS (8477).