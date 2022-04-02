Van filled with teens hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in St. Augustine

A pedestrian died after being struck by a van driven by a 17-year-old in St. Augustine, troopers say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 65-year-old man from Maine was hit and killed Saturday morning on State Road A1A in St. Augustine, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man and a 63-year-old woman -- both from Boothbay Harbor, Maine -- were crossing A1A at Euclid Avenue, just in front of The Reef restaurant, when a van driven by a 17-year-old boy from Warsaw, Indiana, struck the pair.

The man and woman were taken to Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. The woman was then taken to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville with minor injuries.

Troopers said the man died at Flagler Hospital.

The 17-year-old driver and his five passengers -- ages 16, 16, 14, 16 and 15, all from Indiana -- were all wearing seat belts and were not injured in the crash, FHP said.