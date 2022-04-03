Afternoon traffic moves at snail’s pace for Clay County Fair

Some viewers tell News4JAX that they waited up to three hours to get to the Clay County Fair on Sunday. Police were out directing traffic at State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, and if you weren’t heading to the fair Sunday afternoon — police recommended taking another route. Some attendees said the parking lots were flooded from heavy rains on Saturday, which added to the traffic backup.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Some viewers tell News4JAX that they waited up to three hours to get to the Clay County Fair on Sunday.

Police were out directing traffic at State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, and if you weren’t heading to the fair Sunday afternoon — police recommended taking another route.

Some attendees said the parking lots were flooded from heavy rains on Saturday, which added to the traffic backup.

At about 4 p.m., video from Sky 4 appeared to show a backup approximately three miles away from the fairgrounds.

“We decided to forget it and try again next week,” Dodie Pleiss told News4JAX.

Notably, just west of the fairgrounds, there’s a major interchange project still underway where the new First Coast Expressway will eventually be completed. It passes over State Road 16. The project will eventually help with traffic in and out of the fair, but it’s not scheduled for completion until 2025.

Country singer Rodney Atkins was scheduled to perform at the fair at 7 p.m. The fair runs through April 10.