Curbside recycling in Jacksonville returns Monday. Here’s what to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Curbside recycling returns Monday for Jacksonville residents, and all of those recycling drop-off sites that were opened around the city have been closed.

Notably, that does not mean everyone’s recycling will be collected Monday. Service will be once every two weeks, so not everyone’s recycling will be picked up during the first week.

Residents can call 904-630-CITY (2489) to find out what day recycling will resume in their area. Or, if you go to MyJax and enter your address on the map, it will tell you when your scheduled recycling day is, as well as your scheduled trash and yard waste pickup.

The same items, such as glass, will still be recycled for now. That could change later this year after Jacksonville City Council members come up with new recommendations about garbage.

For now, you can find a full list of which items will be recycled and which will not, along with a list of other rules for trash, bulk items and yard waste, here.

