JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safe Future Foundation is hosting a free diaper distribution on Friday, April 22 from 12 to 1 p.m.

The Safe Future Foundation Diaper Bank will distribute infant diapers for parents experiencing diaper needs.

Sizes available: Newborn up to size 6 -- and baby wipes available.

No RSVP is required. More than 5,000 diapers will be distributed.

More than 5,000 diapers will be distributed. *no reservations, items while supplies last*

Address: 7373 Old Kings Rd S. Jacksonville, FL 32217