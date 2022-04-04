Man critically injured in Jacksonville shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was critically injured in a shooting Monday morning in the Mid-Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded about 9 a.m. to the shooting on West 11th Street near Myrtle Avenue North, a couple of blocks south of Stanton College Preparatory School, and found a man who had been shot several times.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition at last check, police said.

Investigators said the man may have been in a dispute with another person before the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in a driveway -- possibly in a vehicle

Police said they were working on detaining witnesses and gathering evidence. They said neighbors have been cooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.