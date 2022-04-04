Severe weather cancels hundreds of Florida flights

(Ted Warren, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport departure board showing the status of flights, including a few that were canceled, on displays inside a gate terminal, Friday, April 1, 2022 in Seattle. Dozens of flights along the West Coast are being canceled as Alaska Airlines pilots picket during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Travel delays from the weekend continue Monday morning and will impact some travelers planning to fly in and out of Jacksonville International Airport.

Flight Aware reports eight flight cancellations and three delays leaving from JAX. Those impacted flights were on JetBlue, American and Delta.

On Sunday there were a total of 49 delays and 15 cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport.

More than half of the delays were from Southwest Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines accounted for 10 out of the 15 cancellations.

In Orlando, it was much worse. Roughly 400 flights were canceled at Orlando’s International Airport from Friday to Saturday. Southwest accounted for more than 170 of those.

Thunderstorms played a role in the disruptions…

In a tweet, Southwest Airlines says a technical issue is to blame for the widespread disruptions.

We are experiencing flight disruptions across our network today due to briefly pausing our service earlier this morning as we worked to resolve an intermittent technology issue, as well as ongoing weather challenges impacting multiple areas within our system. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 2, 2022

According to Flight Aware, there are no cancellations with Southwest Airlines from JAX.

Ad

There are still delays so travelers should pack patience traveling Monday.