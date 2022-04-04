56º

Severe weather cancels hundreds of Florida flights

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Travel delays from the weekend continue Monday morning and will impact some travelers planning to fly in and out of Jacksonville International Airport.

Flight Aware reports eight flight cancellations and three delays leaving from JAX. Those impacted flights were on JetBlue, American and Delta.

On Sunday there were a total of 49 delays and 15 cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport.

More than half of the delays were from Southwest Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines accounted for 10 out of the 15 cancellations.

In Orlando, it was much worse. Roughly 400 flights were canceled at Orlando’s International Airport from Friday to Saturday. Southwest accounted for more than 170 of those.

Thunderstorms played a role in the disruptions…

In a tweet, Southwest Airlines says a technical issue is to blame for the widespread disruptions.

According to Flight Aware, there are no cancellations with Southwest Airlines from JAX.

There are still delays so travelers should pack patience traveling Monday.

