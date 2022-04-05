43,000 laptops, 10,000 hot spots available for Duval County students in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools will be offering families in need to opportunity to apply for free laptops and hot spots, the school district announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made in a blog post on Team Duval.

The district said that because of a federal grant, about 43,000 Lenovo laptops and 10,000 hot spots are available to be loaned to students.

Every student will be supplied a copy of Microsoft Office 365 for their laptop.

No, students will only return the laptops when they are no longer enrolled in the district. This can include when they graduate or if they transfer to another school district or a private school.

Since supplies are limited and this is a one-time grant, according to the district, families will have to complete a survey to help determine their eligibility, which is based on need.

A link to the Parent Emergency Communications Fund Survey is available in the parent’s FOCUS account. The survey will be open Tuesday, April 5, through Tuesday, April 12.

“The district will review the results and determine eligibility. Email notifications will be sent to families who have qualified during the week of April 25. A separate email will be sent to notify families when their student’s device has been shipped to their school,” the blog post reads.

More information can be found on the Team Duval blog post.