I-295 Managed Lanes set to open this week, FDOT says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Interstate 295 Managed Lanes from State Road 9B to J. Turner Butler Boulevard are scheduled to open Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The southbound I-295 Managed Lanes will open in a limited configuration. Southbound I-295 drivers choosing the Managed Lanes will only be able to exit onto southbound State Road 9B. The connection to the southbound I-295 mainline will open at the end of additional construction.

Drivers traveling north on I-295 or State Road 9B will have full access to the Managed Lanes. Motorists choosing the northbound I-295 lanes will enter on State Road 9B or I-295 and will have direct access to both directions of JTB or realign with the mainline of I-295 just north of JTB near UNF Drive.

The lanes feature limited entrances and exit locations, allowing drivers the ability to bypass local traffic entering and exiting the roadway. The lanes will operate in “time of day” tolling, which means tolls will only be charged during peak travel times. Peak travel times along this corridor of I-295 are from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

