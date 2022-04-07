City to announce plans for Jacksonville’s bicentennial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry, along with the Jacksonville Historical Society and Airstream Ventures, on Thursday will announce the plans for the official Jacksonville Bicentennial Celebration.

Thursday’s announcement is set for 2:30 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park.

The celebration is scheduled for June 11 and is expected to be a full day and night of commemoration, celebration and fireworks.

2022 marks 200 years since Jacksonville came into existence. The Jacksonville Historical Society has teamed up with a variety of businesses, organizations and residents to create events for this special occasion.

Our team is planning stories of Jacksonville’s 200 years to share with you over the next two months on Channel 4 and on News4JAX.com. Be on the lookout for our coverage of this special celebration for our city.