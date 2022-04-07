Concerts, events to create traffic woes in downtown Jacksonville Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s going to be a bustling night in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday.

Three major events are all happening within the same area. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have a game, Justin Bieber is in town performing at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and the Jax River Jams Concert will take place on the riverfront.

These events alone will bring tens of thousands of people to an area where parking is already an issue.

If you are heading downtown we recommend leaving at least an hour prior to your event to ensure you have plenty of time to arrive safely.

Be patient and have a great night!