History made: President Biden gets Kentaji Brown Jackson on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – Moments before the Senate began Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the chamber filled with the swell of history.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus entered the Senate chamber to witness the historic vote. Despite the political divisions over President Joe Biden’s historic Supreme Court pick, the first Black woman in the court’s 233-year history, final day carried more celebration than tension.

People cheered the 53-47 vote.

Students that News4JAX spoke with said they’re proud of what they saw Thursday.

When Kennedi Calhoun, a student, got out of school Thursday, Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“It’ll give us more opportunities for less sexism and things like that,” Calhoun said.

She was also a public defender.

Ashley Dunham, a St. Johns County resident, said the judge’s qualifications make this nomination even more important.

“It was a very great moment to see a Black woman being nominated into such a high position, after knowing that she has put in the blood, sweat and tears into her career, in her education. But also just the fact knowing that we are 50 years passed, over 50 years passed the civil rights movement — and it took this long,” Dunham said.

Jackson will be the third Black justice and will join three other women justices in the court.

Calhoun says this nomination is as symbol of equality.

Jackson will be the second youngest member of the court. She will take her seat this summer when Justice Stephen Bryer retires.