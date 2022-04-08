14-year-old boy hospitalized in drive-by shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday night that involved a 14-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to Van Gundy Road at about 5:42 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville. Investigators said the teenager was walking down the roadway when a dark colored sedan drove by.

“As the vehicle passed, someone inside the vehicle rolled down a window and fired several shots at the victim,” said Lt. Gay, with the Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Gay said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled the area and no arrests were immediately announced.