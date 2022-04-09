Hundreds of volunteers help clean up beaches Saturday

Hundreds of volunteers helped Beaches Go Green collect trash at the beaches Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – More than 450 volunteers took part in the Beaches Go Green event in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday morning.

Organizers tell News4JAX that 75 bags of trash along with 28,000 cigarette butts were collected.

At least 300 pounds of large items were also hauled away.

More than 28,000 cigarette butts were collected Saturday during the Beaches Go Green cleanup. (WJXT)

Groups participating included Enhanced Resource Centers, The Players Championship, Mayo Clinic, Amazon Jax 7 & Amazon Jax 2, Green Pines Elementary, Atlantic Beach Elementary, Mandarin High, Ponte Vedra High, Nease High, Ponte Vedra Palm Valley-Rawlings Elementary, Ponte Vedra Rotary groups, Focura, Fort Caroline Baptist Church, Fletcher Middle, Creekside High, iRocker & more.

Organizers said the total volunteer hour and trash abatement contribution to the community worked out to $28,035.24.

In addition to the beach cleanup, Enhanced Resource Centers, Salt Life Food Shack, The Players Championship, Donatos, Native Sun, Junkluggers, Brix, Monkeys Uncle Tavern, Publix, O-Ku, Sunrise Surf Shop and Jaffis donated food and prizes.